CHRISTMAS shoppers turned out in their thousands on a cold winter’s night last week to pick-up some last-minute stocking fillers and get in the festive spirit.

Frinton’s late-night shopping evening took place on Friday and saw local businesses keep their doors open slightly longer than usual.

As a thank you to their loyal customers, many of Connaught Avenue’s shops also sponsored the event’s entertainment and activities.

Their generosity meant guests were able to watch the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band and Colchester Silver Band, and munch on warming mince pies, free of charge.

Gift-wrapped presents were also distributed to hundreds of children by Santa Claus, who had made his way to the event in a vintage car alongside mayor Fiona Robertson.

A wide range of charity and craft stalls lined the streets, while cute reindeers and exciting children’s rides proved popular with the younger guests.

Tendring District Commander of Police Lily Benbow also attended the seasonal celebration with officers, who spoke with residents over a coffee and cake.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster, who helped to organise the event, said the evening proved popular with residents of all ages.

He said: “Thousands of people were there, and we really had a great turnout – it was a good evening and the weather was cold, but fine.

“The crowds were prolific, and we gave away 365 presents to children – it all went well, and we had a lot of entertainment.”