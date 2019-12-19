A BELOVED garden space which was at risk of falling into the hands of developers after being put up for sale has now been saved by a town council.

The small green area, located on the corner of Church Road and Agar Road in Walton, was taken to auction in October by Strettons on behalf of JC Decaux.

Positioned outside the town’s train station, residents were concerned the piece of land could be bought by developers and turned into flats.

But the treasured garden, which was predicted to fetch at least £75,000, failed to sell, prompting Walton and Frinton Town Council to discuss the possibility of acquiring it.

The council has now secured the future of the site after a series of negotiations between the clerk, deputy town mayor Ann Oxley and the owners.

After tabling an initially lower bid, the council have since had an offer of £40,000 accepted. It will use money from their reserves to pay for it.

Speaking at a public meeting, Mrs Oxley, who spearheaded the deal, discussed the garden’s future and how it could generate money for area.

She said: “It is a piece of land which the community wanted and we have been made aware of a lot of upset about this land going up for auction.

“When you come out of Walton’s train station you hit on a piece of land which isn’t looking good at all, but it could be made to look nice.

“We can glean finances from it by putting an advertising boards up there or information about what is going on in Walton.

“We are not going to lose on it and it will be our piece of land which we have bought for the community.”

After the auction board initially appeared, residents launched the Save Our Spaces group in a bid to campaign against overdevelopment in the town.

Walton ward councillor Delyth Miles has been working closely with the activists since their formation and praised the council’s decision to buy the land.

She said: “I think it is fantastic and very good because it is quite an issue in Walton. I am pleased because it will enhance that area. It can be made into a pleasant area.”