A SPECIAL Christmas treat with Santa has proven to be even bigger hit this year. Clacton Pier’s Breakfast with Santa offers families the chance to sit down with Father Christmas.

The festive mornings have been part of a programme of activities which have attracted more than 10,000 customers.

Clacton Pier’s communications manager, Nigel Brown, said: “This is the second year since we reintroduced a festive event at Clacton Pier and we are still learning and looking at ways to improve.

“We have had some great comments and also some ideas for changes which we will take on board.There are still a few places left for Breakfast with Santa this weekend and on Monday and Christmas Eve for those who still want to come.”

Santa’s grotto will be replaced with a festive cinema on December 24.