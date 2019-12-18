CANCER survival rates for patients in north east Essex have improved.

Figures from Public Health England show the one year survival rate for patients in the region diagnosed with cancer was 72.8 per cent in 2017.

Five years ago the rate for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group was 70.9 per cent and ten years ago it was 67.9 per cent.

However, it is still below the national average.

The one year index of cancer survival for England has increased from 62.6 per cent in 2002 to 73.3 per cent in 2017.

The index of cancer survival provides a single number that summarises the overall pattern of net cancer survival.

It combines net survival estimates for breast cancer, bowel cancer and lung cancer.

Richard Watson, deputy chief executive of the clinical commissioning groups, said: “The key to achieving this will be greater levels of partnership working.”