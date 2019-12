A FORMER garage on a prominent spot in Walton town centre is set to be turned into an apartment block after going under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

The High Street site, a former car garage, was among 109 lots in the auction held by auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Monday.

The land, which includes planning permission for ten apartments, was sold for £325,000.

Planning permission was granted last April for the demolition of the existing commercial building.