HARDY swimmers are getting set to plunge into the bracing sea during Clacton’s annual Christmas Day dip.

Hundreds of brave swimmers charge into the water every year as part of the resort’s festive tradition.

The daredevils take to the North Sea at 10am and are watched by hundreds more who keep to the safety of the promenade.

Some swimmers opt for a wetsuit, while others stick with regular bathing costumes and some prefer a more festive outfits or fancy dress.

The teeth-chattering tradition was started by members of Clacton Swimming Club in 1953.

Those who took part included Grev Miller, Fred Eastman, Denis Ivory, John Ransom, Bob Chapman, Tony Farthing, Peter Berry, Brian Graver and Hugh Arnot.

