GPs are warning residents to be aware of the dangers of cold weather after the Met Office issued an alert.

Residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccinations if they are over 65 or have certain long-term medical conditions.

Young children, carers and pregnant women are also entitled to a free vaccination.

Stocking up on essentials such as Paracetamol, plasters and indigestion tablets is also advised.

Dr Hasan Chowhan, a GP in Colchester and chairman of NHS North East Essex CCG, said: “Lower temperatures can increase the health risk to vulnerable people including the elderly and those with a long-term health condition, so please keep take some time to check on elderly relatives and neighbours to make sure they are doing OK.”

Residents are encouraged to keep warm, keep active and eat well during cold spells.

NHS 111 is a free 24/7 urgent medical telephone advice line for those who need extra help.

Pharmacies can also advise on some conditions.