A CHARITY which provides wheelchairs to people in need has been awarded cash to buy more vital equipment.

The Wheelchair Loan Service, based at Clacton Hospital for the past two years, was set up ten years ago by two volunteers.

It loans wheelchairs to people who need them for up to three months.

The charity has now been awarded a grant of £1,670 from the Essex Community Foundation, which means they can buy ten new wheelchairs.

Alan Bayliss, chairman of the Wheelchair Loan Service, said: “We are delighted and grateful to the Diana Tinson Fund and the Essex Community Foundation for awarding us with a grant to increase our stock of wheelchairs.

“The number of people needing our wheelchairs has increased over the past 12 months.

“This is welcome news and will ensure we will not have to turn anyone away.”

The charity has provided more than 4,000 wheelchairs to people who need them over the past ten years.

It was previously based on the Severalls Industrial Estate and then at Essex County Hospital in Colchester before it closed.

It supports people from across north Essex in need of its services.