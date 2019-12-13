CONSERVATIVE Giles Watling has retained the Clacton seat, increasing his majority to a massive 24,702 votes.

The former Frinton actor was re-elected as the constituency's MP after gaining 31,438 votes at Thursday’s General Election – 24,702 more than second place Labour.

The Brexit Party had been tipped to be Mr Watling’s biggest challenger, but party leader Nigel Farage’s decision not to stand candidates in constituencies with a sitting Conservative helped Mr Watling to gain a 72 per cent share of the vote.

Mr Watling, who starred in 1980s sitcom Bread, won the 2017 election with 27,031 votes - 61.2% of the vote.

UKIP, which won the seat in 2014 and 2015, did not field a candidate.

Winner - Giles Watling (Con)

Brexit was the major issue on the doorsteps of the constituency, which voted 70 per cent of leave in the referendum on leaving the EU.

Giles Watling said: "It's been an amazing campaign and the result has been more successful that I thought it was going to be.

"At last we're going to be able to get things done - the last two-and-a-half years have been like wading through treacle.

"The most important thing is to get Brexit done and out of the way and then we can start building a proper economy and start spending on health, police, infrastructure and the things that are really important to us.

“Voters here know that I voted to remain in European Union during the referendum, but the instruction from the general public was clear and I acted upon that.

“Some 70 per cent of people in Clacton wanted to leave and a majority of the country wanted to leave, so a Brexit had to be organised and executed.

“That was my view after the referendum and is still my view now.

“Boris Johnson’s deal is sitting on the table now and we will probably ratify it before Christmas.

“It’s the best deal we’re ever going to get and we should seize it with both hands and then move on to the trade talks.

"After the years of austerity we should see growth increase now – we saw the pound rise within minutes of the exit poll."

Labour's Kevin Bonavia, who gained 6,736 votes, saw his party's share of the vote in Clacton decrease from 25.4 per cent in 2017 to 15.5 per cent.

Labour - Kevin Bonavia

The London borough councillor said voters on the doorstep were concerned about Labour's stance on Brexit and the leadership of the party.

Mr Bonavia said: "Not just in Clacton, but across the country, it was framed as a Brexit election - and many people voted accordingly depending how they felt about Brexit, which is a shame.

"A General Election should be about all the issues that affect us.

"Brexit has really corroded our society and I don't believe any promises about 'getting Brexit done'.

"It's been three years and we've got many years to come - and we're missing out on all the things this country really needs."

Liberal Democrat - Callum Russell ​

Liberal Democrat Callum Russell came third with 2,541 votes, beating Green candidate Chris Southall, who gained 1,225 votes.

Mr Southall said: "I'm chuffed that the Greens have pushed up their vote across the country - and quite a few have retained their deposit this time.

"We're changing the other parties quite visibly now.

"The climate crisis in particular has been way up on the other parties' agendas.

"That's where we're doing our best work, because we can't get elected ourselves under this first past the post electoral system."

Mr Brexit - Andy Morgan (Ind)

Independent Andy Morgan – who was told he could not change his name on the ballot paper to Mr Clacton-Brexit – came fifth with 1,099 votes, beating independent Colin Bennett who gained 243 votes.

He was upset that he was not allowed by the returning office to use the name - which he changed legally by deed poll - on the ballot when Mark Smith in Chorley was allowed to change his name to Mr Brexit-Smith.

Mr Morgan said: "I think we got the result we expected with Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party telling everyone to vote Conservative, as well as the way things have gone here with no reference to Brexit on the ballot paper.

"People were very confused and didn't know who was the Brexit vote.

"I stood to give people a proper Brexit vote in Clacton.

"I'm humbled by the votes I got. I felt people were voting for me personally and I really appreciate the people who put trust in me - I wish I'd won so I could represent our town."

The Monster Raving Looney’s Just-John Sexton, who wore a Father Christmas costume and arrived with his guide dog Ivan, came in last with 224 votes.

RESULT (Clacton): Conservative HOLD

Giles Watling (Con) 31,438*

Kevin Bonavia (Lab) 6,736

Callum Robertson (Lib Dem) 2,541

Chris Southall (Green) 1,225

Andy Morgan (Ind) 1,099

Colin Bennett (Ind) 243

Just-John Sexton (Monster Raving Looney) 224

Majority: 24,702. Turnout: 61.3%.