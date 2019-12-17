A CARE home in Jaywick won a trio of prizes at a prestigious award ceremony.

Corner Lodge Care Home, in Meadow Way, won three of the 15 awards up for grabs at the Essex Care Sector Awards.

Corner Lodge was named the winner in the activities and wellbeing category.

A spokesman said: “Corner Lodge is honoured to have been recognised for taking a proactive approach to improving the wellbeing of its residents through meaningful activities that are person centred.”

“We create a compassionate environment where individuals are engaged, stimulated, and fulfilled.”