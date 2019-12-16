YOUNG green fingers were beaming with joy after being shortlisted for a top gardening prize in a regional competition.

The Frinton and Kirby Beavers made the top six of Anglia In Bloom’s Grown Your Own Award, which recognises the best self-produced displays.

The annual competition is designed to find the best green spaces in the region, while also recognising those who put in the effort to improve the appearance of their local areas.

The talented young group sadly missed out on the top accolade but were presented with a certificate to mark their achievement by Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster.

Mr Foster said: “It is great that these young people are getting involved in the community and helping to make it look an even better place.

“It’s an incredible achievement and they should be very proud.”