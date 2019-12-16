A THREE-METRE-LONG salmon made of waste has been created to highlight the threat that single-use plastic poses to the world’s seas.

The plastic sculpture, named Trevor, has been adopted by Clacton Pier’s seaquarium.

Trevor was made by teenagers in Colchester and youngsters from a nursery helped paint some of the bottles used in his construction.

He was put together as part of a project carried out by the SillySalmons, a group of 15 to 17 year olds, who took part in their National Citizen Service run by Catch22.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said that the team that worked on the project made contact.

“As soon as the teenagers told us about Trevor and his need for a permanent residence, we were more than happy to get involved,” he said.

“The youngsters worked so hard on creating this sculpture and it would have been a shame if it had nowhere to go after it had been on display.

“One of the main aims of our seaquarium is to promote conservation and we are keen to educate our customers on the damage caused to the waters around our coastline by plastics.

"Trevor will be a valuable asset to help us get this important message across.”

It is expected that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

A spokesman for SillySalmons added: “All the youngsters who were involved in this project are delighted to know that Trevor has found a new home where he can promote a more environmentally-friendly environment.”

Trevor is covered in scales which share facts and tips on how to reduce plastic usage.

Clacton Pier’s seaquarium is now open 52 weeks a year, rather than closing down for the winter months.