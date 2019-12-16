A FOUNDATION set-up in honour of a music lover who died in a terror attack on a concert venue will commemorate what would have been a special birthday in rocking style.

Nick Alexander, from Weeley, was killed in 2015 aged 35, during a terrorist siege at the Bataclan in Paris while working for rock band the Eagles of Death Metal.

An overwhelming response from the wider music community inspired Nick’s sister Zoe to create the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust in his memory.

So far, the organisation, which helps fund equipment and instruments for community groups with an annual charity gig, has raised more than £80,000.

The trust is now set to kick-off its 40for40 initiative ahead of what would have been Nick’s 40th birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of the devastating attack.

A series of fundraising events will be held in a bid to generate £40,000 in donations, which will help fund music projects in disadvantaged areas across the country.

The programme will be officially launched with a special one-off show at Colchester Arts Centre in January, which will be headlined by folk-punk royalty, Frank Turner and feature special guests.

Trust founder Zoe said: “40for40 is a really great opportunity for us to spread the word about what we do and to celebrate Nick’s positive legacy in his big birthday year by raising as much as we can for life-changing music projects across the UK.

“Colchester Arts Centre is a fantastic venue and was a big part of Nick’s life so to have Frank there to kick things off is going to be really special.’’

As well as being one of Nick’s favourite musicians, Frank Turner was also one of his close friends and has since become a patron ambassador of the trust.

Since the release of his debut LP, Sleep Is For The Week, back in 2007, the 37-year-old troubadour has slowly established himself as an enthralling live performer.

And like Nick, who cut his teeth within the music industry by hosting club nights in Colchester, Frank is a passionate advocate for the longevity of music venues.

Frank said: "I'm really excited to be coming back to Colchester for a show - it's been more than 12 years.

“And very happy that it's a collaboration with the great Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

“Nick was a great friend and a true music lover, and the Trust does great work, so it'll be a wonderful night all in."

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust’s 40for40 charity gig will take place from 7pm on January 26 at Colchester Arts Centre in Church Street.

Tickets cost £20 and are available from 10.30am on December 10 from colchesterartscentre.com.