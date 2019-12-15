A PROJECT to make urgent repairs to a historic Grade I listed church in Brightlingsea has been backed by the National Lottery's Heritage Fund.

The 13th Century All Saints’ Church has received initial support from fund for its Tower of Strength scheme, which will see repairs made to the churches "magnificent" Tudor tower.

A spokesman said the project will see work to the tower parapets, including making stone and leadwork safe.

Alongside the work, new facilities will be installed to encourage visitors, including an equal-access indoor toilet and a simple kitchen to allow more cultural, educational and community events to take place.

Development funding of up to £61,000 has been awarded by National Lottery Heritage Fund to help the parish of Brightlingsea and the Friends of All Saints’ progress their plans to apply for a full National Lottery grant at a later date.

The spokesperson for the All Saints’ Project group said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support, thanks to the National Lottery players.

"The church building has been the anchor for the community for hundreds of years.

"It’s a real comfort to know that we helping to preserve it for future generations and make it fit for today’s needs."

The Grade I listed building was first constructed 800 years ago and has an iconic wall frieze of tiles commemorating all parishioners lost at sea during the past 150 years, as well as other significant features on the walls and floor brasses.

The spokesman added: "Making the most of the famous maritime links locally, sharing the heritage of the church interior as well as exploring the wild-life and nature of England’s second largest churchyard, will create a wealth of activities and resources for many to enjoy, as well as providing a bank of volunteers with skills to share.

"As a landmark building, which every visitor to the town passes, the church represents home-coming and safety to today’s townspeople as much as it did in the past, when riding-lights were lit on the tower to guide sailors to safe harbour."