POLICE officers have received further training after missing a sign of life of a man they found hanging.

A mental health practitioner raised concerns about a patient's welfare and when Essex Police officers went round he was found to have barricaded himself inside.

They forced their way in and found the man who appeared to have hanged himself.

Officers left him there to preserve evidence, however when a paramedic arrived she was found to me warm to the touch and felt it appropriate to start CPR.

He was then transferred to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who began an investigation.

They concluded no officers had committed misconduct but agreed with Essex Police that further training should take place following the incident in December last year.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: "The body worn video footage provided evidence that one of the officers had checked the man for a pulse, which he could not feel, and had concluded that the man was dead, based on this fact and the observation that he did not appear to be breathing.

"Both officers stated that they had not removed the ligature from the man’s neck as a result of this conclusion and had sought to preserve evidence from the scene.

"The paramedics stated that they checked for signs of life when they arrived.

"They made efforts to revive the man based on the finding that he was still warm to the touch.

"At the end of the investigation, based on the evidence available, we found no indication that any person serving with the police may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, or had committed a criminal offence.

"Essex Police proposed both officers receive further training to be able to effectively deal with another hanging scenario.

"It was therefore our view that management action was not required."

Support is available from the Samaritans by calling 116123 at any time.