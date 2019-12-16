A BUILDING on Clacton Pier which dates back to the 1930s has been completely demolished to make way for new rides.

The dated Queen Mary building has been removed so that work can take place to lay the foundations for improvements to the outside fun fair.

Significant work has now been completed, including the dismantlement of the go karts, which will be refurbished and rebuilt in a more central location to make way for the new White Water Log Flume.

The track, chute and trough of the log flume have been revamped by a company in Thorpe and parts are arriving back at the pier on a regular basis.

A scheme is also being carried out to upgrade the structure of parts of the outside area to provide the support needed for heavier rides and sustain the landmark into the future.

Pier director Billy Ball said work is taking place seven days a week and is on schedule with a number of rides to open for February half term.

“The weather has been relatively kind up to now, which means we have been able to get on with the job as planned,” he said.

“People will start to see a real change in the skyline of the pier in the New Year as we make some fundamental changes this winter.

“We are still awaiting confirmation of the financial approval to make all the improvements we would like to carry out and are keeping our fingers crossed that will come through soon.

“Just how far we can go very much depends on the money being available and at the moment we have to ensure the preparations are in place so that we will be ready if we get the go ahead.”

Mr Ball said that at the same time the rides have been undergoing their annual inspection and maintenance programme.

The end of the pier has been closed off to all except fishermen for the past couple of weekends, but is expected to be open again this weekend.

Mr Ball added that in the indoor section of the attraction, the Christmas Village, Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Cracker deals have attract steady crowds and help to boost the pier's winter revenue.