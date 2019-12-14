A HISTORIC annual ceremony has taken place to choose Brightlingsea’s new ceremonial Cinque Port deputy.

Retired telecoms engineer Frank Pomroy was invested as the new Deputy of the Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea.

He was robed and given his staff and chain of office at All Saints’ Church in front of Jeff Franklin, mayor of Sandwich in Kent, the head Cinque Port.

Brightlingsea became a limb of the Cinque Ports of Kent in the 14th century but Government changes in the early 19th century ended the connection.

Despite this, the tradition of choosing a deputy was later revived and the now purely historic ceremony marks the long-standing link with Kent.

The ceremony, always held on the first Monday after St Andrew’s Day, was preceded by a procession from the lychgate into the church.

The group’s secretary Charles Herbert, known as the keeper of records, said: “We have no authority and now simply exist as a historical organisation.

“But we want to celebrate the Cinque Ports - it’s all about keeping the tradition alive.”

Mr Pomroy took over the role from outgoing deputy Peter Bull.

A total of 17 new Freemen were also inducted during the choosing ceremony and the deputy’s six assistants were also re-elected.