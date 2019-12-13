A CHARITY has submitted plans to turn a well-known arcade in Jaywick into a vibrant youth centre.

Clacton-based youth charity Inclusion Ventures wants to overhaul the Wonderland Amusement, in Broadway, into a community café and training kitchen as well as a community space for recreation and learning for young people.

The neighbouring former carpet shop, which is currently vacant, would also house an office, therapy room and training room.

The charity said: “Inclusion Ventures aims to transform the building into a vibrant and accessible space for a wide range of youth and community activities, as well as their own office base.

“The project presents an immensely exciting opportunity to transform one of the most prominent sites in Jaywick into a community hub.

“With a great street presence and a wide area of pavement outside the building, the proposal also enables the opportunity to create streetscape improvements.

“Inside a series of multi-functional spaces can accommodate Inclusion Ventures’ key activities, including a community café and training kitchen, activity space for physical games, dance and recreation, training room and therapy and music editing suite.”

The charity was formed in Clacton in 2004 and helps isolated youngsters aged seven to 19 in deprived areas in Jaywick and West Clacton.

The charity added: “There is very high demand for Inclusion ventures’ services in Jaywick due to the success of the service and the high level of deprivation and lack of other opportunities in the area.

“Options for renting space in existing buildings to replace the temporary base are limited.

“It has become clear that the children and young people need a permanent building that can provide appropriate space for the wide range of service we provide.”

The units are part of the retail frontage established as part of the original planning of Jaywick by land speculator Frank Stedman in the 1920s and the corner office served as the estate sales office.

It is currently described as being in a poor condition, but will be transformed into a “lively and welcoming hub”.

A planning statement added that safety and security is of “utmost importance” and the proposal will ensure the shopfront can be secured to limit misuse when it is closed.

Jaywick councillor Dan Casey welcomed the move.

He said: “The team at Inclusion Ventures are fantastic and do a wonderful job here.

“The arcade is in a bit of a poor state and I would love to see this regenerate that building.

“We have a lot of young people living here in difficult conditions and I’ll back Inclusion Ventures 100 per cent on this – it’s great for the whole area.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by January 10.