A DEVASTATED mum fears her son has been left with permanent brain damage following a vicious assault in Clacton.

Her 25-year-old son was left in a critical condition after being attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub, in Marine Parade East, on November 10.

She has now called for action to clampdown on night-time violence after police appealed for information following an unrelated attack outside the neighbouring Royal Hotel, which saw a 20-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked on November 3.

The woman’s son was assaulted after being approached by a group of men shortly before 3am on Sunday, November 10.

The man, who had just left the Loft nightclub along with a friend was punched and then kicked several times after falling to the floor.

He was left with a fractured temple, skull, and eye socket, and a blood clot on his brain has started to bleed into his veins.

He was treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but he is now recovering at home.

His mum said: “His recover is very slow - we don’t yet know if he will have permanent brain damage.

“He went back to Addenbrooke’s on Monday and we’ll see if he needs surgery in a couple of weeks time.

“He needs 24-7 care at the moment - we need to keep an eye on him.

“He never goes out in Clacton, but it was for a work friend’s birthday. He didn’t really want to go.

“It’s horrendous - we need more police on the seafront at night.

“Something needs to be done. One punch can kill someone - it’s not all about the punch but how you fall and hit your head.”

The pub was closed at the time and it is understood the incident did not involve any customers.

Two 18-year-old men, one from Holland-on-Sea and the other from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the attack outside the Moon and Starfish on November 3.

They answered bail on December 5 and were re-released on bail until January 31 while inquiries continue.

Police are also searching for witnesses to the other attack, which took place outside The Royal Hotel in Marine Parade East, on November 3.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was in an altercation with another woman described as being in her mid-to-late 20s, around 6ft tall, of stocky build with long dark hair.

She was then set upon before the attack was stopped by security guards.

Officers believe the attack could have been carried out by more than one person.

A spokesman for Essex Police urged anyone who saw the attack, which happened at 1.30am, to contact them.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was a part of it, to come forward and speak to our officers,” he said.

“Please us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/174756/19 with any information.”