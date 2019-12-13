LIVE music enthusiasts with a taste for blues, funk and soul music will enjoy a special fundraising concert this weekend in aid of a historic cinema’s renovation.

The Stevie Watts Organ Trio, featuring Alice Armstrong, will be performing at the New Bell Inn, in Harwich, on Sunday afternoon to raise funds for the Electric Palace.

Scheduled to reopen next year, the heritage building is currently in the process of having its fragile roof stabilised and dangerous asbestos removed.

The work has so far been able to be carried out as a result of funding donated to the project by Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic England.

In a bid to keep entertainment in Harwich thriving in the cinema’s absence, regular shows have been staged at the New Bell Inn in partnership with Philosophy Football.

The concerts have also been used as a vehicle to drive even more funding into the mammoth renovation and this Sunday’s show will be the last one to take place.

During the grooving performance, The Stevie Watts Organ Trio will interpret popular tracks from funk legends like Booker T and the MGs, as well as jazz star Jimmy Smith.

Comprised of organ wizards Steve Watts, guitarist Nat Martin, vocalist Alice Armstrong and drummer Vinnie Lammi, the group’s set will also feature their own soulful compositions.

Simon Ashley, chairman of live music at the Electric Palace, said: “This is going to be a rocking good way to lead up to the festive season.

“And it will be the last Electric Palace live music event of the year as part of our commitment to keep entertainments going while the cinema is undergoing its long restoration.

“We are grateful to the New Bell and Philosophy Football for supporting us in this special event and we hope everyone who comes along will be generous in making a small donation to the appeals fund.

“We are expecting the pub to be packed so get there early.”

The Stevie Watts Organ Trio’s performance will start at 4pm.

Admission to the show is free, but there will be a collection throughout the afternoon on behalf of the Electric Palace.

To find out more about the Stevie Watts Organ Trio visit facebook.com/hammondsoul.