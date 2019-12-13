A CAFÉ owner says she is “really happy” after her family-run business won an annual award for a second year in a row.

The Clacton Gazette’s Café of the Year competition is designed to find our readers’ favourite local café – the winner of which is determined by a public vote.

This year’s winner is The Bluebird Tearooms, in Pier Avenue, which has reclaimed its title for a second year running, having also won in 2018.

Mrs Sheffield, who has run the small café for just under six years alongside business partner Sarah Witney and husband Eddie, praised her staff and loyal customers.

She said: “We are really happy, and we would like to thank all our customers for putting their faith in us - it isn’t easy out there, so we are grateful for their support.

“We prioritise customer service and good quality food and we have longstanding staff who are very loyal and have the same ethos as us.

“Our business is a little bit different – it’s quaint and we play 1950’s and 1960’s music, which helps us stand out.”

The Bluebird Tearooms’ internal design will undergo a short refurbishment towards the end of January and take inspiration from the industrial revolution.