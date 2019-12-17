A FOOD bank is set to donate bundles of festive food to hundreds of struggling families this Christmas thanks to the generosity of residents.

The Walton and District Community Food Bank has started to package up hordes of parcels and carry bags brimming with festive goodies.

Designed to help families and individuals who need a helping hand over the seasonal period, the bundles include chocolates, crackers, custard, canned goods and more.

The food contributions have come from locals and volunteers at the food bank have being holding packing shifts to ensure the parcels are ready in time for Christmas.

The recipients are determined by nominations from the area’s schools, churches and organisations, and more than 200 residents are set to benefit from the initiative.

The food bank’s secretary Jill Joshua said: “A big thank you to the supporters who have, through donations, enabled us to produce these parcels each Christmas.

“Many thanks to our volunteers for organising, shopping and packing the items

“These bags of festive treats are in addition to our usual food parcels and give families and individuals a little helping hand or a much needed boost at this time of year.”

In association with the Walton and District Food Bank, the Meals Matters Free Community Lunch group will be serving up a meal on Christmas Eve.

A festive meal will also be available on New Year’s Eve at the Emmanuel Church Hall, Walton.