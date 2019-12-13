SERGEANT Stuart Giles joined the Army on his 18th birthday.

He went on to serve for 22 years including going on tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq and being decorated for his bravery and commitment to duty.

But injuries to his back, leg and hip meant the paratrooper medic could no longer continue in the role and he was medically discharged.

But what would he do next? How could he rebuild his life after more than two decades in the Army.

When the former Clacton County High School student was discharged, he had to face the stark reality of life outside the Army.

Sgt Giles tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq saw him in the line of fire.

He was also deployed to Northern Ireland.

He risked his life twice in Afghanistan in order to aid wounded soldiers while under heavy fire from Taliban insurgents.

His inspiring actions saw him awarded the coveted Military Cross which he was presented with in 2007 by the Queen.

Sgt Giles said: “I wear [the Military Cross] for my friends and the regiment.

“I could name hundreds of paratroopers who could quite easily have that on their chest.

“To me it is a mark of respect to those that didn’t come back and to those who did make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Life outside the Army is a totally new experience but Sgt Giles, who was born and raised in Clacton and who lives in Colchester, has demonstrated his courage and determination yet again.

He completed a careers transition course with the Ministry

of Defence and set up his business Clear Pass School of Motoring.

Like the 40,000 other veterans discharged from the service due to injuries in the past 20 years, Sgt Giles received help from the military charity Help for Heroes, which runs a recovery centre at Chavasse VC House in Colchester, and the Army.

He said: “Planning for life outside the military can be overwhelming.

“It is scary because you start to question where you fit in and what will come next.

“Help for Heroes was a great portal of knowledge which gave me the tools to settle into civilian life and the self-belief and courage to set up my own business.”

“The help was invaluable and they have been mentoring me all the way through, giving me so much advice and assistance.

“The armed forces has an incredible transitional period as well which is amazing.

“I was given the time and opportunity to focus on myself and see what I wanted to do. I do count myself as fortunate.”

Sgt Giles decided to start a driving school after discovering his passion for driving and teaching people how to drive during his time in the Army.

He would often be responsible for leading sessions with soldiers where he would teach them how to use certain Army vehicles and these skills have proved transferable.

Unlike regular driving schools, Sgt Giles’ firm also helps to teach drivers how to change a wheel, check tyre pressures and offers them car maintenance education.

Fellow military personnel, their families and the emergency services are also offered discounts and a grant has been set up to provide one military serviceman or woman, or their dependant, with a free driving tuition until they pass their test.

He said: “I enjoyed doing it and found I had a passion for it.

“I have always liked helping others and teaching so I put my passions together.

“The business has been going well and I am so proud of the fact we can now give something back and offer the grant.”

Julian North, recovery manager for Help for Heroes, worked closely with Sgt Giles.

He helps the rising number of men and women trying to re-adapt to civilian life after service in the armed forces.

He said: “It should not be underestimated what a profound impact it has on a solider when they are forced to leave behind a career that, up until that point, had been such a large part of their life and sense of identity.

“Many of them tell us that their transition impacted significantly on their health, wellbeing and family.

“It is for this reason that Help for Heroes provides such vital support to veterans during this difficult adjustment period and indeed for life if they need it,” he said.

To find out more about the work being done by Help For Heroes helpforheroes.org.uk.