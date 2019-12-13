A SHOPPING event will get residents in the Christmas spirit this week with a festive grotto, hot seasonal treats and lots free gift-wrapped presents.

Frinton’s annual late-night shopping evening is taking place this Friday between 6pm-8.30pm and will give shoppers an opportunity to pick-up a range of last-minute gifts.

Local businesses will also use the special evening to say thank you to their loyal customers, having sponsored some of the event’s attractions and entertainment.

Their generosity means guests will be able to watch the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band and Colchester Silver Band, and munch on warming mince pies, free of charge.

After an extravagant Christmas parade, which will see him and his elves arrive in vintage cars, Santa will hand out bundles of free presents to lucky children.

A variety of charity and craft stalls will line Connaught Avenue for locals on the hunt for quirky last-minute stocking fillers.

Cute reindeers and fun rides will entertain the younger guests, while police officers will also be camped out in the Bird and Bean for anyone wanting to voice their concerns over a coffee.

Frinton’s late-night shopping secretary Wendy Simon said: “It is usually a big event and it will be great fun for the children and families.

“We are aware if people have three or four children, buying gifts can be expensive, so everyone will get a wrapped gift.

“The event is organised by five people every year and its all done on a voluntary basis, so it is really hard work but the end result makes it worth it.”