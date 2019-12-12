FESTIVE fun was had by residents of all ages last week when a small village hosted its annual Christmas Festival.

Seasonal cheer filled the streets of Thorpe-le-Soken on Friday evening as hordes of jolly guests enjoyed a variety of holiday-themed attractions, as well as a stunning firework display.

In typical Christmas fashion the event featured a reindeer rodeo, angelic carol singing, live music performances, and even the big red guy himself, Santa Claus.

The younger guests were kept engaged by a range of exciting rides, impressive entertainers and artistic facepainting.

Locals of all skating abilities made good use of the magical ice rink, while traditional Christmas stalls, from which many purchased unique stocking fillers, proved popular with last-minute browsers.

There was also an opportunity for guests to decorate their own cookie, try their luck on the raffle, and fill-up on delicious hot foods and hard-warming drinks.

Thorpe Festival Trust secretary, Louise Weston, said: “The Christmas Festival is an opportunity for us to give back to our village.

"We are extremely pleased with the success of this year's event and to see so many people come along on the night is incredibly rewarding.

"We are hugely grateful to everyone who gave up their time in both the organising of this event and helping on the night."