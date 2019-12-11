THE vital work, fundraising efforts and dedication of a cancer charity’s leading lady has been recognised at an annual awards ceremony.

Jane Smith is the chairwoman of the Relay For Life team in Clacton and has now picked up a community champion accolade at this year’s Pride of Essex Awards.

The annual bash was hosted at Anglia Ruskin University, in Norwich, and celebrates the contributions of individuals who have gone above and beyond for the community.

The always well-attended Relay For Life started out in Clacton back in 2010 and, thanks to Jane and her committee of likeminded fundraisers, has grown in popularity.

This year’s event generated a staggering £172,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK and Jane’s valiant efforts have not gone unnoticed.

In fact, since Jane and her team’s appointment, the organisation’s local race has resulted in more than £900,000 in donations.

To find out more about Jane and the Relay For Life in Clacton the group can be found on Facebook.