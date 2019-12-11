KIND-HEARTED volunteers will be providing free meals for the community over the winter months.

The community project, FoodCycle Clacton, is set to launch on Monday, December 2 and will provide meals at the Baptist Church on Pier Avenue.

The project aims to offer free meals to those who are struggling to make ends meet, are hungry, or just want to meet new people.

Nicola Young, FoodCycle's Regional Manager for the East of England, said: "We’re really excited to be back and delighted to once again be supporting the

community.

"We hope that by offering free meals for these people, that they’ll come along and enjoy some hot and nourishing healthy food in good company.

"Diners are given a real taste of seasonal dishes by the projects creative cooking team, which use surplus fruit, veg, bread and dried ingredients, donated by local supermarkets, grocers and food markets."

Ashley Scott, FoodCycle Volunteer, said: "I didn't know anything about FoodCycle beforehand, now it's my life, I absolutely love it.

"Knowing I've made a difference to someone's life and put a meal in their tummy makes me very proud.

''I'm over the moon FoodCycle is back and hopefully now we can make it bigger and better than before."

"In the UK, an estimated 12 million tonnes of food are wasted each year at all levels, from plough to plate, whilst four million people are affected by food poverty, at least 400,000 tonnes of this is thrown away at retail level", said Nicola.

"At FoodCycle, we’re doing something about this by making use of ingredients to create nutritious three-course meals for those who need it.

"We’re always looking for local people to get involved, if you fancy joining us to collect the food, cook the meals or serve our guests, I encourage you to sign up.

If you’d like to know more about FoodCycle or how to get involved in the project, visit foodcycle.org.uk