A MARRIED fundraising duo tackling an ambitious challenge for a lifesaving charity have stopped off in Walton.

Belinda and James Richardson are currently on a journey around the coast where they are visiting all 238 RNLI stations.

Uniquely, the pair are embarking on the road-trip in a customised Porsche 911 and the aim is to raise enough money for a new D class lifeboat.

This week they rolled into the Walton and Frinton RNLI station, where they were presented with a commemorative plaque.

The accolade came courtesy of Porsche Centre Colchester, who named the station as their local boathouse.

Mrs Richardson said: ‘’What we are doing is a drop in but every ocean is made up of lots of little drops.’’