FRINTON railway station’s waiting room has been officially re-opened after undergoing a nostalgic and informative make over.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by station manager Taran Best marked the occasion following a unique transformation which will take travellers back down memory lane.

Orchestrated by Frinton In Bloom’s Dian and Trevor Cobb, in partnership with the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, the new design pays homage to the railway’s 19th century beginnings.

The waiting room walls, which are expected to become a visitor attraction, are now adorned with archive photographs showing the station in its infancy.

For commuters with a bit more time on their hands between transfers, there is also information taken from the Trust’s historical museum about the railway’s history