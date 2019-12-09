A RESIDENT says the disabled community is being made to feel “non-existent” and “disregarded” after becoming the latest blue badge holder to receive a parking fine.

Edith Newell, 66, of Little Clacton, has suffered with Multiple Sclerosis for nearly 30 years, and frequently visits Colchester General Hospital for vital check-ups.

Due to her condition, Mrs Newell is enrolled in the charity-operated Mobility Scheme, meaning she is entitled to lease a new car every three years.

To continue parking for free during her hospital visits, Mrs Newell is required to notify the institution’s office each time she gets a new registration number.

Because the vehicle is in her name, Mrs Newell also has to be the one to appear before the receptionist, with her blue badge, to prove her eligibility.

But following a recent trip to Colchester General Hospital, where she parked for less than an hour and a half, she was left shocked after being slapped with a penalty.

Mrs Newell said: “We registered the new car and the guy told us that it was done, so we went back and placed the permit in the car and parked up in a disabled bay.

“I even had to drag myself along to the office to show my face, because last time my husband was told I needed to be there.

“Now I have been sent a £35 fine, which can go up to £70 if it isn’t paid in time – I shouldn’t be penalised, and I am really annoyed about it.”

The Car Parking Partnership, the private company responsible for issuing the fine, is employed by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Mrs Newell’s case is one of several incidents flagged within the past month involving unwarranted fines for disabled drivers.

And if it continues, she believes it could have a detrimental impact on the disabled community.

She said: “Stress is something which triggers my condition and makes it worse and this is more than worrying, it feels like all sorts is just falling on top of you.

“I am really struggling because this is ridiculous – I am trying to appeal but on the form I have there is no box I can tick to say I parked there because I am disabled.

“It makes you feel disregarded and non-existent and according to this we just don’t exist.

“We are talking about a hospital here, surely they must understand that a large proportion of their patients are going to be disabled?”

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted for comment.