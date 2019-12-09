POLICE have stopped a “substantial amount” of class A drugs from reaching the streets of Walton following several successful searches.

Tendring Community Policing Team, Tendring CID, the Essex Police Dog Unit and the Operational Support Group executed warrants at multiple addresses last weekend.

As a result of the, large amounts of Class A drugs were recovered from one of the properties and one person was arrested.

After police questioning, the person was released on bail pending further enquiries and investigation.

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about similar activity to contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.