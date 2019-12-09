A HAUL of drugs, money and potential weapons has been recovered in Brightlingsea following a police search.

On Monday morning, the Clacton Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at a property in Oyster Tank Road.

Following the search, the officers retrieved class A drugs, cash, mobile phones, an imitation firearm and what police believe to be a stun gun torch.

As a result of the find, a 34-year-old male was arrested at the address and currently remains in custody while enquiries continue.