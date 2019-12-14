HIGHWAYS bosses have won an award for employing members of the Armed Forces.

Essex County Council’s partner in Essex Highways, Ringway Jacobs, has achieved the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award.

Essex Highways employs eight ex-Regulars and four Reservists and under the Armed Forces Covenant will look to offer other opportunities to former members of the Armed Forces.

Nationally Ringway Jacobs employs 22 ex-Regular armed forces personnel, eight people in the Reserves and a Cadet Force adult volunteer.

Kevin Bentley, county councillor responsible for infrastructure, said: “Essex County Council has a long history of close mutual support to our Armed Forces, particularly given the important Army bases in Essex.

"We are proud to employ both serving and former service personnel at the council.

"I am pleased Ringway Jacobs won this award for their work through the Armed Forces Covenant, which supports the council approach.”

As well as a commitment to employing and developing ex-Regular armed forces personnel, Ringway Jacobs employs reservist members of the Armed Forces and offers Reservists extra leave for their military commitments.

Mike O’Neill, Ringway Jacobs’ managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled we have achieved the Silver Award.

"Ringway Jacobs supports the Armed Forces Covenant because we believe morally it is the right thing to do.

“From a business perspective we are a ‘values-based organisation’, and we see the Armed Forces as an excellent source of people with strong personal values as part of their DNA and transferable skills."

People in Essex will soon see Essex Highways vehicles with the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award logo proudly displayed on them.