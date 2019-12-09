VOLUNTEERS dug in to help create a new woodland in Clacton.

Ranging from young children to more senior citizens, the group of more than 45 people joined forces with 20 Tendring Council staff to plant more than 2,400 trees on part of the Rush Green Recreation Ground.

A new woodland, totalling 5,000 trees, is being created on part of the rec that can no longer be used for sports due to the uneven ground.

The council is working with Trees for Cities on the project, and planting took place on Saturday to coincide with National Tree Week 2019.

A spokesperson said the council was looking forward to seeing the species – which include hawthorn, oak, wild cherry, field maple and mountain ash – grow.

“This project will help to create a new woodland in part of Clacton, helping to clean up and refresh our air, and a big thank you goes to everyone who helped with the planting,” he said.

“It also improves the quality of this section of recreation ground, and we hope it will attract both wildlife and local people to enjoy the habitat.

“We would welcome community groups taking sections of woodland to manage over the first few years as the trees take root, to make this a real community project.”

Trees for Cities is the only charity working nationally across the UK to improve lives by planting trees in cities.

It helps communities to cultivate lasting change in their neighbourhoods – whether it’s revitalising forgotten spaces, creating healthier environments or getting people excited about growing, foraging and eating healthy food.