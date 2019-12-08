DO you know this man?

Police want to speak to him about a burglary at the home of a woman in her 70s.

The house in Thorpe Road, Clacton, was broken into between 8.15am and 8.45am on Sunday November 30.

Police think a man parked up in nearby Lymington Road and waited for the occupier to leave before forcing their way in.

Nothing was taken.

Anyone with information should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/189568/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.