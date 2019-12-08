A WOMAN was repeatedly punched and kicked after a row outside a pub.

Police are searching for witnesses to the attack outside The Royal Hotel in Marine Parade East, Clacton, last month.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was in an altercation with another woman described as being in her mid-to-late 20s, around 6ft tall, of stocky build with long dark hair.

She was then set upon before the attack was stopped by security guards.

Officers believe the attack could have been carried out by more than one person. A spokesman for Essex Police urged anyone who saw what happened at 1.30am on Sunday, November 3 to contact them.

"We urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was a part of it, to come forward and speak to our officers," he said.

"Please us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/174756/19 with any information.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit a form through their website."