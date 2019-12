FATHER Christmas will be braving the cold North Sea to deliver presents to youngsters next weekend.

Santa will be sailing into Clacton to meet children at the town’s lifeboat station, in Hastings Avenue, on Sunday, December 15, at 11am.

He will then be in his grotto at the lifeboat station until 1pm.

There will be hot drinks, biscuit decorating and a raffle, as well as gifts for children.