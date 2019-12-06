AN environmentally friendly shop has been opened in Clacton by a mother and daughter duo following a well-attended ribbon-cutting ceremony.

UnSealed, a zero-waste store dedicated to combating climate change, was officially declared open last weekend by Tendring Council chairman Dan Land.

The forward-thinking shop, which is the first of its kind for the town, is located in The Grove and offers customers the opportunity to bring their own reusable containers.

The initiative means shoppers can buy as much or as little produce as they like, including dried food goods, and there will be no packaging to throw away.

The eco-conscious project is the brainchild of mother and daughter business partners Zoe and Kayleigh, who both say the reaction has been so far been “surprisingly positive.”

Kayleigh said: "I am a bit overwhelmed by it all to be honest, but there really is a great community feel already and everyone who comes into the store is so positive and complementary about what we are doing."

UnSealed is open from 9am-5pm from Monday to Saturday.