GENEROUS fundraisers in Clacton have donated cash to support those suffering from flooding in the UK.

Homes in South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire were left flooded last month following heavy rain.

Clacton Lions Club has now donated £500 towards the organisation’s national effort and it hopes to raise even more cash for Clacton RNLI this Christmas.

A spokesman said: “Whenever a disaster or humanitarian crisis emerges worldwide, you can be assured that the Lions Clubs International will be able to assist in any way possible.”

“Such a call has been made to assist with funding and finding supplies for those recently affected by the floods here in the UK.”

“Clacton Lions Club has donated £500 from their resources to help them.

“Clacton’s area 105 CE, which also covers parts of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, was one of the areas hit.

“Many families have yet to return to their homes because of the water damage and funds will go towards helping them with clothes and food.”

Clacton Lions will be out with Santa to raise cash in the coming weeks, including in Brightlingsea on Friday and Saturday and at Clacton’s Asda and Tesco stores next week.

The main beneficiary of the collection will be Clacton RNLI.