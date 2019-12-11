A CANCER survivor who decided to create her own drain bags using recycled materials has now donated another batch to the hospital ward which took care of her.

Elizabeth Lyness, 62, from Clacton, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January before having a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery at Broomfield Hospital.

When she found out she was in remission, she decided to start making mood-lifting drain bags using reusable material, which discreetly hold surgical drains.

The idea was to give cancer patients who usually use plastic carrier bags more dignity.

After making her first 100 Josie-Ann bags, named after her sister, Mrs Lyness put a plea out to social media users to help her produce another 100.

She has now donated the second batch to the Stock Ward at Broomfield Hospital.