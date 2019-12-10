PASSENGERS waiting for the bus in Walton High Street can take the weight off their feet thanks to a new bench donated by Frinton Rotary Club.

Frinton Rotary Club president Tony Beckton handed the bench over to the community last week.

He said the Frinton club was pleased to support the campaign to replace the old bench, led by Frinton and Walton town councillor Delyth Myles.

“Town centre benches are a valuable way of getting people together and talking, which is so important today,” said Mr Beckton.