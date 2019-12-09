CLACTON Gazette cartoonist David Banks has released a new cookbook... in a cartoon format.

Kitchen Capers will not only guide readers through cooking, it has a little comic treat running through its soft centre.

It stars Ken the chef and Clover the cartoonist, following their adventures as they try to teach each other a few things to cook along the way.

David, from Colchester, has been working as a freelance cartoonist for more than20 years, supplying cartoons to national and local press as well as magazines, websites and comics.

His cartoons also appear in the Gazette’s letters pages each week.

He has also contributed to the Independent, Daily Telegraph, and Financial Times, as well as Punch, Spectator, Dandy and trade magazines.

Kitchen Capers by David Banks is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available to purchase from Austinmacauley.com, Amazon and all good booksellers.

For more information about the book, go to austinmacauley.com/book/kitchen-capers.