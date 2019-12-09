A GENEROUS furniture store raised more than £150 for a children’s cancer charity.

A&G Furniture, in Old Road, Clacton, gave people the chance to win a £200 bed by selling raffle tickets in aid of Great Ormond Street’s Children With Cancer charity.

Jet Mac, who won the raffle, said: “I came down to buy some raffle tickets, paid only £2 and I won. I just can’t believe it, I’m still in shock.

“I want to say a big thank you to Aysha and Gary, the directors of A&G Furniture, for contributing the bed just in time for Christmas.

“I’ve wanted to buy for sometime now it’s great and im chuffed that it’s for a great cause.”

Gary said: “It was great that we could raise money for the charity.

“People were coming into the shop to contribute after the raffle, which was great to see.

“I would like to thank everyone that came in and donated.”