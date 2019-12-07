AN all-singing and all-dancing showcase well and truly put the spotlight on Clacton’s promising musical theatre stars of the future.

Returning to the Westcliff Theatre for its eighth consecutive year, the annual Time To Shine show was filled with passionate performers with bucket loads of enthusiasm and talent.

The collaborative event sees theatre and dance groups from around the area come together every year for a special one-off variety show.

Giving a platform to both experienced and first-time performers, this year’s line-up included The Dance House, Clacton Musical Theatre Society and the West Cliff Youth Theatre Group.

Ending the show with a spectacular Irish dance finale was Clacton’s The Company Performing Arts.

Choreographed by Aaron Lissimore, the routine dramatically concluded the evening in stunning and thrilling fashion.