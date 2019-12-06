A COMICAL and heart-warming theatre show will have audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter as they get into the Christmas spirit.

Santa Goes on Holiday is the Manifest Theatre’s latest production.

With no holiday in 500 years and only seeing the world from his sleigh and down the chimney, Santa decides that he needs to take a break from it all.

He believes not many people believe in him anymore and even the ones who do, never get to see him, so thinks to himself: ‘Why would he be missed?’

But how wrong he is, as Christmas is just not the same without him.

The show has a lot to offer including elves from the youth group working in Santa’s workshop.

Additionally, it features pantomime characters such as the Fairy Godmother, a genie, an evil witch called Wicklepedia, a visit to ‘Bogwarts’ and a wide range of colourful choral numbers spread across the entire show.

June Wheeler, publicity officer, said: “The show is really full on with energy and up-beat singing, the audience is going to have such fun.

“My husband, Alan Wheeler, the chairman of our committee, will be Santa.

“I’m in the chorus and have four costume changes.

“We are all learning the words to the songs and have learnt a Jai Ho dance.

“Our musical director put us through our paces on Wednesday rehearsals, she’s so full of positive energy and gets the best from the cast.”

Santa Goes on Holiday, a family show, is written and directed by Kerry King.

This show is set to put audiences you in the mood for Christmas with its festive characters and joyful songs.

The show will be at the Manifest Theatre, in Oxford Road, Manningtree, from Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm and with a Saturday show on December 14 at 2.30pm.

However, the Saturday show has already sold out, so treat yourself because tickets are going fast.

Tickets cost £7 for members and £9 for non-members and can be purchased online at manifesttheatre.co.uk, via the box office on 07444 724721 or emailing info@manifesttheatre.co.uk.