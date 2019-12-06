A DELIGHTED headteacher at an independent school in Frinton has praised her pupils, staff and governors following a glowing inspection report.

St Philomena’s School, which educates students aged between four and 11, received a visit from Ofsted-accredited agency the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The 93-year-old institution, located in Hadleigh Road, successfully met all of the required standards without a single recommendation on how to improve.

Noting the school’s strong principles, values, leadership, and management, the inspectors highlighted the well-being of the pupils and promotion of their personal development.

Headteacher Philippa Mathews, who joined the school in April, welcomed the findings of the report.

She said: “The inspection could not have gone better. I am confident the inspectors gained a full sense of this happy school where children are flourishing.

“I am very grateful that this inspection recognised the skill, knowledge and effectiveness of all the staff and governors at St Philomena’s.

“Whilst we are very proud of our achievements to date, we are a school constantly moving forward and always looking to get better at what we do.

“The outcome of the inspection is an important milestone in the story of our success but we will continue to focus relentlessly on ensuring that children who attend St Philomena’s are given the very best start in life.”