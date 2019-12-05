TELEVISION stars, singing sensations, and even local acting protégés will indulge in the flamboyancy of pantomime season at a Clacton theatre this weekend.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is starting its month-long, festive residency this Saturday with an afternoon and evening showing at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

The traditional fairytale will follow the exiled princess’ turbulent escape from her evil stepmother’s icy and killer grip.

Navigating her way through the enchanted land of Little Apple, Jessica Daugirda, who will be playing princess Snow White, will look to her little helpers and Prince Charming in order to survive the Queen’s sinister intentions.

The protagonist’s good friends Wally, Dame Dolly and the mischievous fairy Trixie the Pixie will also play their parts in lending a helping hand.

But in true panto style, this colourful adaption of an otherwise slightly dark fantasy will include all the call-and-response acting and audience participation you’d expect from the genre.

Starring the likes of actor Graham Cole, famed for his long tenure on police drama The Bill, and legendary singer Linda Nolan, this essential Christmas viewing, as always, boasts an accomplished casting.

Uniquely, astrologer and media personality Russell Grant will also feature by way of a pre-recorded performance.

His role will be as the imprisoned talking spirit which lives in the magic mirror and eventually tells the Evil Queen that she is in fact, not the fairest of them all.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ run of performances will start at 2pm and then 6pm from Saturday, December 7.

The pantomime will be showing at varying times throughout December until New Year’s Day.

On Friday, December 27 at 2pm there will also be a one-off signed, relaxed and inclusive performance staged in a non-triggering atmosphere.

Tickets cost £14 for under-16s and over-60s and £15 for standard entry.

A family ticket - for a family of four - can also be purchased for £52.

To book your tickets, or for further information, visit princestheatre.ticketsolve.com or call the theatre’s box office on 01255 686633.