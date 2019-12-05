TOWN centre traders have thanked volunteers for helping to keep Clacton’s festive light switch on running.

Clacton Town Partnership put on the event, which included entertainment from local acts, in the town square on Saturday.

The Christmas switch-on was carried out by the cast of pantomime Snow White, which is taking place at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Despite issues with equipment and electricity, businesses got into the Christmas spirit to make sure the event went ahead as planned.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said: “We would like to thank all volunteers and everyone that came to the event.

“Special thanks go to Rujal News who provided electricity, which without them we could have been in silence for hours.

“Thanks also go to Cash Exchange for lending equipment and Hughes for supplying a TV which local business advertised on, which helped cover some of the cost for the event.

“All business helped out without any hesitation so that was great to see.

“Esme Stovell also put in a sterling performance despite late notice.”