A THEATRE group from Clacton is getting into the Christmas spirit with its festival musical Gifted.

The Mad About Theatre team have spent the last few months rehearsing the Christmas show to raise a smile as well as funds for community projects.

The musical is written and directed by the theatre’s Indi Allen and tells the story of Molly, who is used to receiving the best of everything at Christmas - and expects no different this year.

Molly meets Gus, an old tramp, on her way home from school.

Gus gives her a message that will change the course of her Christmas.

The magical musical includes comedy, baddies, lost friendships, some sad bits, belly laughs and a glittering finale.

Indi said the team has pulled out all the stops this year to bring audiences a modern story packed with a festive punch.

She added: “Now in our 19th year, we have a cast ranging from 93 years old to under-tens.

“The team have produced a Christmas cracker of a show this year that will delight young and old.

“We are so pleased to continue our fundraising in the area and hope we will be supporting more community activities in 2020, thanks to the support of local people.”

The Mad Theatre Team are also entertaining at Clacton Pavilion’s Armstrong’s restaurant on Sunday lunchtimes over the festive period.

Gifted the Musical will be staged at Clacton County High School on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, costing £5 for adults and £3 for children, are available at the door or by calling 07709 315510.