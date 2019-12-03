THERE And Back Again Lane, Ha-Ha Road and Titty Ho have been named among a list of the funnier roads Brits live, work and travel on.

Researchers from driving experts LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed 35 of the silliest street names from across the UK, with many of those highlighted likely to bring on fits of laughter in homes, offices and playgrounds around the country.

Other streets to make the list include Crutched Friars, French Ordinary Court and Frying Pan Alley in central London.

Ghost House Lane in Nottingham, There And Back Again Lane in Bristol and Christmas Pie Avenue in Surrey also made the cut.

Even families fortunate enough to live on one of Scotland’s priciest residential roads – in the Grange area of Edinburgh – still have to put up with it’s silly name: Dick Place.

Tim Alcock from LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Some homeowners will see it as a curse while other families will love it, but one thing is for certain – living on or near a street with a silly name certainly isn’t boring.

“Funny or rude road names are a guaranteed way to break the ice."

In no particular order, here is the list:

1. Silly Lane Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, LA2.

2. Frying Pan Alley Spitalfields, London, E1.

3. Ingle Pingle Loughborough, Leicestershire, LE11.

4. Dick Place The Grange, Edinburgh, EH9.

5. Christmas Pie Avenue Flexford, Surrey, GU3.

6. Knick Knack Lane Brixham, Devon, TQ5.

7. Crotch Crescent Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX3.

8. Spanker Lane Belper, Derbyshire, DE56.

9. French Ordinary Court City of London, E1.

10. Willey Lane Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire, NG16.

11. Lane Road Wakes Colne, Essex, CO6 12. Butthole Lane Shepshed, Leicestershire, LE12.

13. Ha-Ha Road Woolwich, London, SE18.

14. Ghost House Lane Chilwell, Nottingham, NG9.

15. Trailcock Road Carrickfergus, County Antrim, BT38.

16. Trolling Down Hill Dartford, Kent, DA2.

17. Titty Ho Raunds, Northamptonshire, NN9.

18. Backside Lane Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4.

19. Worlds End Road Brown’s Green, Birmingham, B20.

20. Fanny Street Cathays, Cardiff, CF24.

21. Inner Ting Tong Budleigh Salterton, Devon, EX9.

22. Hooker Road Norwich, Norfolk, NR7.

23. Cock-A-Dobby Sandhurst, Berkshire, GU47.

24. Dumb Woman’s Lane Rye, East Sussex, TN31.

25. There And Back Again Lane Brandon, Bristol, BS8.

26. Hardon Road Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4.

27. Slack Bottom Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX7.

28. No Name Street Sandwich, Kent, CT13.

29. Semicock Road Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 30. Crutched Friars City of London, EC3N.

31. Lickers Lane Whiston, Prescot, Lancashire, L35.

32. Crack Hill Brocastle, Bridgend, CF35.

33. Court Cocking St. Ives, Cornwall, TR26.

34. Tom Tit Lane Maldon, Essex, CM9.

35. Bleak Place Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, ST6.

